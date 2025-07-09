Rory McIlroy rekindles his excitement and enthusiasm ahead of the Scottish Open

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — A change of scenery might be just what Rory McIlroy needs to shake off the doldrums since winning the Masters for the career Grand Slam, a moment he has said most likely will be the greatest highlight of his career.
He hasn't seriously contended in the six tournaments since then, including two majors. And then he finally made it back to familiar turf in the United Kingdom, where the scenery has his attention.
McIlroy said he could hear the excitement in the voices of friends talking about his Masters win. And there's the anticipation of two weeks of a different brand of golf, the Scottish Open that starts Thursday and then the British Open at Royal Portrush in his native Northern Ireland.
''I think over these last couple of weeks, coming back over here, seeing people that I know that I haven't seen since Augusta, having conversations about how people felt watching it, obviously rekindles how I felt playing,'' McIlroy said Wednesday.
He went home to see his parents with his Masters green jacket. And then it was back to tournament golf, a media tour, more majors, all part of the routine.
''It's been nice to have these couple of weeks to reflect, as well as rekindle my excitement and enthusiasm for the rest of the year," McIlroy said. ''We have this week in Scotland and massive week next week in Portrush. I'm excited for the rest of year.''
The Genesis Scottish Open is in its fourth year as a PGA Tour and European tour event, with more to come after Genesis announced it was extending its sponsorship through 2030.
The field features eight of the top 10 players in the world, missing only Russell Henley and Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley. The test is The Renaissance Club, a hybrid links carved along the Firth of Forth that has matured over the last decade.