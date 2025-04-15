Rory McIlroy has the Masters and a Grand Slam. That gives him freedom to chase more

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The Mount Rushmore of golf now has six faces carved into granite, and for that Rory McIlroy should feel as though he achieved the highest pinnacle in golf.
But there is so much more ahead for McIlroy.
He turns 36 next month and believes he is a better player than he was 10 years ago. There is little evidence to suggest otherwise.
In his 18 years on tour — half his life as a professional golfer — McIlroy has never won three times before the calendar turned to May. He has never felt so much freedom. He is playing with house money, and that has nothing to do with the $13.2 million he already has won this year in his six starts on the PGA Tour alone.
He is the Masters champion.
He now has a locker upstairs in the Augusta National clubhouse where he will find a size 38 green jacket waiting for him the rest of his life, a seat at the table Tuesday night at the Masters Club dinner. This was 11 years in the making. What a feeling.
The chest heaving as McIlroy dropped his head on the 18th green after winning was sheer relief. "The joy came pretty soon after that,'' he said, and that much was evident by the look on his face when Scottie Scheffler helped him slip those arms into a green jacket.
''What are we all going to talk about next year?'' McIlroy said, first in Butler Cabin and later to start his news conference. That's the freedom he feels.