Rory McIlroy getting back to normal as defending champ of Truist at the Philadelphia Cricket Club

FLOURTOWN, Pa. — Things are getting back to normal for Rory McIlroy, and it's anything but routine for this week's Truist Championship at the Philadelphia Cricket Club, the sixth of eight signature events on the PGA Tour this season.
McIlroy is playing in an individual tournament for the first time since winning the Masters and becoming the sixth golfer to complete the career grand slam. He teamed with fellow Irishman Shane Lowry at last month's Zurich Classic and the pair finished 12th. Now, he's returning to action after a short break.
''I'm excited to get back to being a golfer," McIlroy said. ''It's nice to get back into the routine again and get back to what I know how to do.''
McIlroy is the defending champion and a four-time winner of this event. The 36-year-old said celebrating his Masters victory is behind him and he's looking forward to the next few months.
First, his attention is on the Truist that begins Thursday. A winner of the event in 2010, 2015, 2021 and 2024, McIlroy doesn't have the luxury of trying to go back-to-back on the same course.
The event was moved to Philly Cricket this year while the tournament's usual home, Quail Hollow in North Carolina, prepares to host next week's PGA Championship.
''The last two times I've won the Truist Championship, I haven't been able to defend on the same golf course the next year,'' McIlroy said. "We won in '21 and then played Potomac, and won last year and then we're here.
''So it doesn't quite feel like a defense."