Rory McIlroy gets a US Open tune-up in Canada. Bryson DeChambeau and LIV are in Virginia

Last tournament: Bryson DeChambeau won LIV Golf Korea.
Notes: This is the first time for the majority of LIV players to compete since May 4 in South Korea. ... The Robert Trent Jones Golf Club most recently hosted the Solheim Cup last year and previously held the Presidents Cup in 1994, 1996, 2000 and 2005. ... This is the first time for LIV Golf to be in the United States since a week before the Masters. ... The leading player from the top five in points after the next LIV event in Dallas will earn a spot in the British Open at Royal Portrush. ... Joaquin Niemann leads the points list with three LIV titles this year. ... Adrian Meronk, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia and Marc Leishman have won the others. ... Jon Rahm has yet to complete a LIV event outside the top 10 since joining last year. He won twice last year but is without a victory in 2025. ... This is Dustin Johnson's final start before going to Oakmont, where he won the U.S. Open in 2016.
Next tournament: LIV Golf Dallas on June 27-29.
Online: https://www.livgolf.com/