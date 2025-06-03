Rory McIlroy gets a US Open tune-up in Canada. Bryson DeChambeau and LIV are in Virginia

Notes: Maja Stark goes from winning the U.S. Women's Open to the next tournament on the LPGA schedule. ... This is one of only two 54-hole tournaments left on the LPGA Tour schedule. The other is the Walmart NW Arkansas Open. ... Nelly Korda and Jeeno Thitikul give the ShopRite LPGA Classic the Nos. 1 and 2 players in the women's world ranking. ... The tournament dates to 1986. Juli Inkster won the first year and won $33,750. ... The last four editions have been decided either by one shot or in a playoff. ... Lexi Thompson has not won on the LPGA since the ShopRite LPGA Classic six years ago. She is not in the field this week, having retired from a full schedule (she has played five tournaments this year). ... Stark was the only player in the U.S. Women's Open to shoot par or better all four days. ... Korda now has three runner-up finishes in the majors to go along with two victories.