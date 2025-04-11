Rory McIlroy catches fire, shoots 66 to get back into contention at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Rory McIlroy's fragile mental state got a big boost when he left Augusta National on Thursday night, shortly after a pair of late double bogeys had cast a pall on an otherwise brilliant round, in time to put his 4-year-old daughter, Poppy, to bed.
It got another when he arrived on Friday and spoke with famed sports psychologist Bob Rotella.
His advice to McIlroy: Be patient.
The 35-year-old Northern Irishman did exactly that during his second round of the Masters, methodically touring the first nine before catching fire on the second. He made three birdies and an eagle down the stretch, resulting in a 6-under 66 that put him right back in contention as McIlroy tries to chase down the only leg missing from the career Grand Slam.
''I think overall just proud of myself with how I responded today after the finish last night,'' said McIlroy, who after so many close calls seems to be the sentimental favorite — if not the outright one — to finally win a green jacket.
''I just had to remind myself that I played really good golf yesterday, and you know, I wasn't going to let, you know, two bad holes sort of dictate the narrative for the rest of the week. But yeah, just ultimately proud of how I got back into it today.''
McIlroy's run began at the 10th, when he stuck his approach within 2 feet. It continued at the next, when a 351-yard drive set up another good approach that McIlroy stuck to 5 feet for another birdie. On the par-3 12th, he was fortunate to see his tee shot bounce out of the bushes left of the green, leaving him with an up-and-down opportunity to save par.
Then came the reachable par-5 13th, where McIlroy's drive found the pine straw right of the fairway.