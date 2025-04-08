Rory McIlroy and hopes for a Masters green jacket lie with his willingness to suffer heartache

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Rory McIlroy had every reason to believe the Masters would be the first major he won. He was 21 with no scar tissue, only brown, curly locks spilling out of his cap. And most importantly that Sunday afternoon in 2011, he had a four-shot lead.
Now it's the only major he hasn't won. That's been the chatter chasing McIlroy down Magnolia Lane for the last 11 years. And it's never been louder.
Is this the year he joins the most elite club in golf with the career Grand Slam?
''It's noise,'' McIlroy said Tuesday at Augusta National. ''It's just trying to block out that noise as much as possible. I need to treat this tournament like all the other tournaments that I play throughout the year.''
Right.
''Look, I understand the narrative and the noise, and there's a lot of anticipation and buildup coming into this tournament each and every year,'' he said. ''But I just have to keep my head down and focus on my job.''
He has tried playing the week before the Masters. He has taken off the week before, sometimes three weeks before. Nothing seems to work. This year brings something new — winning. For the first time, McIlroy comes to Augusta National having won twice this season, both against strong fields on famous courses (Pebble Beach and TPC Sawgrass).
Is this the year?