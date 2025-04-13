Wires

Rory McIlory and Justin Rose are going to a sudden-death playoff in the Masters. They finished regulation at 11 under.

Rory McIlory and Justin Rose are going to a sudden-death playoff in the Masters. They finished regulation at 11 under.

The Associated Press
April 13, 2025 at 11:01PM

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Rory McIlory and Justin Rose are going to a sudden-death playoff in the Masters. They finished regulation at 11 under.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Conservative incumbent Daniel Noboa takes lead with 55% of votes counted in Ecuador's presidential runoff election

Conservative incumbent Daniel Noboa takes lead with 55% of votes counted in Ecuador's presidential runoff election.

Wires

Rory McIlroy wins the Masters, beating Justin Rose on the first hole of a playoff to complete the career Grand Slam

Wires

Rory McIlory and Justin Rose are going to a sudden-death playoff in the Masters. They finished regulation at 11 under.