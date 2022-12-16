More from Star Tribune
Roosevelt High School's Operation Holiday Basket
Volunteers packed food baskets at Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis on Friday, December 16, 2022. For more than 50 years, Roosevelt High School students and alumni have teamed up to collect donations and pack hundreds of baskets full of all the fixings for holiday meals to support Minneapolis families.
Weather
Gallery: Snow arrives in Twin Cities
A winter storm warning is in effect for the metro and just about all of Minnesota until 6 p.m. Thursday — 9 p.m. in some places — with 4 to 7 inches of snow expected to fall.
Photography
Photos: Every Body Can Bird event at Eastman Nature Center
Every Body Can Bird, an accessible and inclusive birding event, was held at Eastman Nature Center in Maple Grove on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Bird enthusiasts had a chance to go birding with a naturalist on the sidewalk around the nature center and move inside to the observation room to watch birds visit the feeders right outside the window.
Photography
Gallery: Gophers top Arkansas-Pine Bluff 72-56
The Gophers men's basketball team defeated Arkansas Pine-Bluff 72-56 at Williams Arena on Wednesday.
Photography
Photos: We Wear the Crown Kwanzaa hosted by We Win Institute
We Win Institute hosted a Kwanzaa event at North High School in Minneapolis on Wednesday, Dec. 14.