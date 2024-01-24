DETROIT — Roope Hintz scored twice as the Dallas Stars downed the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Tuesday night.

The Red Wings lost in regulation for only the second time in 10 games (7-2-1). The Stars went 2-1-1 on their four-game road. Dallas is 4-1-1 over the club's past six road games.

Jamie Benn, Mason Marchment and Esa Lindell also scored for Dallas, which has won seven games in a row over Detroit (4-0-3). Wyatt Johnston had three assists.

David Perron, Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Larkin and J.T. Compher had goals for Detroit.

Jake Oettinger made 30 saves in the Stars net. Red Wings goaltenders Alex Lyon and James Reimer combined to stop 33 shots.

Dallas opened the scoring just 3:24 into the game on a power play after Detroit was assessed a bench minor for too many men on the ice. Benn jammed a rebound past Lyon from the edge of his goal crease.

The Red Wings tied the score, also on a power play, at 14:33 of the first period.

Detroit was again on the power play when DeBrincat scored his team-leading 18th goal of the season to make it 2-1 at 16:53 of the opening period.

Only 22 seconds into the second period, Marchment converted Matt Duchene's feed to make it 2-2. Dallas claimed the lead for good at 4:35 of the middle period. Hintz swiped the puck from Red Wings forward Klim Kostin in front of the Detroit net and whipped a shot past Lyon.

Lindell drove a rebound past Lyon at 11:40 of the second period. Before the period ended, Hintz made it 5-2, zipping a high shot past Lyon for his 22nd goal of the season.

Larkin scored Detroit's third power-play goal of the game at 11:28 of the third period. Compher made it a one-goal game, scoring with Reimer pulled for the extra attacker at 16:46.

