NEW YORK — Kelly Pannek and Abby Boreen scored 2 minutes, 22 seconds apart early in the second period and Maddie Rooney made 29 saves to lift Minnesota to a 2-0 win over New York on Sunday.

Minnesota ended a three-game losing streak and vaulted into second-place in the PWHL standings with 25 points. New York, which has lost three straight, remains tied for fifth with 16 points.

Minnesota got the only goal it would need just 1:33 into the second period when Denisa Křížová stole the puck in the New York end, and found Grace Zumwinkle in the left circle. Zumwinkle centered to Pannek, who had an easy one-timer for her second goal.

Boreen was credited with her third goal on the power play at 3:55, courtesy of a scramble in front of the goal.

All that was left was for Rooney to complete her second shutout.

Minnesota also got Taylor Heise, the top overall draft pick, back after she missed five games with an injury.

Minnesota had 27 shots on goal and Corrine Schroeder had 25 saves for New York. Both teams had two power plays.

