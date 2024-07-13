CINCINNATI — Rookie Rece Hinds slugged two more long home runs, lifting the Cincinnati Reds to a 10-6 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Hinds has five homers and nine extra-base hits since making his major league debut on Monday. Only one of home runs was short of 400 feet — a 397-foot grand slam on Friday night.

Leading off the third on Saturday, Hinds blasted a 430-foot solo shot into the upper deck in left field. Then, with the Reds holding on to a 7-6 lead in the sixth, he slugged another one out to left, a two-run, 454-foot shot that came off the bat at 112 mph.

Elly De La Cruz and Jeimer Candelario hit back-to-back homers in the third, and Spencer Steer and Santiago Espinal also went deep for the Reds, who beat the NL's worst team for the second day in a row after taking three out of four from Colorado earlier in the week.

Jake Burger and Josh Bell hit back-to-back homers in the third for the Marlins off Andrew Abbott, who had one of his worst outings of the season. The Reds' lefty allowed five runs and seven hits in 3 1/3 innings. Seven relievers kept the Marlins at bay the rest of the way.

Sam Moll (1-1) got the third out in the fifth inning to pick up the win.

Marlins starter Edward Cabrera (1-3) fared worse. He also lasted just 3 1/3 innings, giving up seven runs and six hits while striking out seven.

Burger had four hits and drove in four, and Bell had two RBIs for Miami. The Marlins out-hit the Reds 15-10 but left 14 runners on base.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: 2B Jonathan India left the game after the third inning with a left-knee contusion. ... RHP Carson Spiers, who got the win Friday night, was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right-shoulder impingement. ... OF/1B Nick Martini was put on the 60-day injured list after having surgery on his left thumb.

UP NEXT

The Marlins send lefty Trevor Rogers (1-9, 4.82 ERA) against Reds left-hander Nick Lodolo (8-3, 3.30) in the finale of the three-game series and the last before the All-Star break.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB