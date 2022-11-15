CHICAGO — Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov made 27 saves for his first career shutout, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Monday night.

Jordan Martinook and Jordan Staal each had a goal and an assist for Carolina (10-5-1). Andrei Svechnikov scored his team-leading 12th goal, and Brent Burns had two assists.

Kochetkov wasn't heavily tested throughout the game, but made some timely close-in stops in his second start this season and fifth game of his career. Chicago had its best chances in the third period as Kochetkov seemed to get even sharper.

"He was dialed in," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "They had a lot of good looks. He was solid."

The 23-year-old Kochetkov is the first goalie in Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers franchise history to win his first five regular-season games. The 6-foot-3 native of Penza, Russia, made two starts last season.

Kochetkov speaks virtually no English and wasn't available to reporters. Russian teammate Svechnikov talked up his countryman.

"I think he's going to be a star in this league for a long time, especially for our team," Svechnikov said. "He's going to get his confidence even more, even bigger and he's a great goalie for sure.

"I feel like he's just so focused on the game days and he's just dialed in every moment."

Kochetkov was recalled from the minors last week after Frederik Andersen was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. He stopped 20 of 22 shots in a 7-2 win over Edmonton on Thursday in his season debut.

"We just kind of lucked out as far as having to play him," Brind'Amour said. "We had injuries ... . That's the classic tale of kind of taking advantage of your opportunity and he's done that.

"I don't know where this can go, but we love the kid."

Chicago's Petr Mrazek blocked 29 shots as the Blackhawks (6-6-1) were blanked for the third time this season.

"I think tonight we created some pretty good chances on the power play," Chicago coach Luke Richardson said, "especially on that little bit in the second period, but mostly in the third period we had some real good O-zone chances."

The Hurricanes dominated the first period, outshooting the Blackhawks 14-8 and taking a 2-0 lead.

Martinook opened the scoring at 9:45 on a midair deflection of Burns' high shot from the point. It appeared Martinook's stick might have been above his shoulder, but the goal stood.

Staal made it 2-0 with 3:11 left in the period, beating Mrazek over the glove on the short side with a screened shot from the right circle.

Kochetkov made a sprawling stop on Max Domi from the edge of the crease during a Chicago power play early in the second. He made a point-blank save on Reese Johnson midway through the period.

Svechnikov boosted Carolina's lead to 3-0 with 5:53 left in the second after a turnover.

WORTH NOTING

Kochetkov also was forced into action in last season's playoffs, going 1-2 in four games, three in relief. ... Mrazek dropped to 1-1 against Carolina, a team he played with for three seasons. ... Chicago F Jason Dickinson missed his second game with an undisclosed illness. Coach Luke Richardson said Dickinson has lost a lot of weight. ... Blackhawks F Tyler Johnson (ankle) has resumed practicing. ... Carolina D Maxime Lajoie, recalled from the AHL on Sunday, played his first game with the Hurricanes this season.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Host Colorado on Thursday

Blackhawks: Host St. Louis on Wednesday.

AP NHL: www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports