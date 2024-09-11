Rookie Keider Montero throws Tigers' first shutout in 3 seasons in 11-0 rout of Rockies

Montero (5-6) was making his 14th major league start and became the first Tigers pitcher with nine shutout innings since Spencer Turnbull's no-hitter in Seattle on May 18, 2021. At 24 year and 66 days, Montero is the third-youngest Tigers pitcher with a shutout in the last 20 seasons, older than only 5/22/06 Justin Verlander, who pitched a shutout at 23 years, 91 days in May 2006, and 8/14/16 Michael Fulmer, whose shutout came at 23 years and 152 days in Aug. 2016.