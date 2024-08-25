Rookie Jhonkensy Noel hits three-run homer to push AL Central-leading Guardians past Rangers 13-5

Rangers: RHP Max Scherzer had his right shoulder examined by team physician Keith Meister earlier Saturday, but Bochy said he didn't know the extent of the visit. Scherzer was nearing a return from the injured list before being scratched from his scheduled Friday rehab start with Double-A Frisco. ... RHP Josh Sborz (right shoulder fatigue) has reported to Frisco for a rehab assignment. The 30-year-old reliever was placed on the IL with shoulder issues for the third time this season on Aug. 11.