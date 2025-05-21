Rookie Dylan Crews hits tiebreaking HR before leaving game as Nationals top Braves 5-3

WASHINGTON — Rookie Dylan Crews hit a tiebreaking home run in the second inning before leaving the game in the sixth as the Washington Nationals beat the Atlanta Braves 5-3 on Tuesday night.
Crews, the second overall pick in the 2023 MLB amateur draft, hit a solo shot with two out in the second inning off Atlanta ace Spencer Strider that snapped a 3-all tie.
Crews walked in his second plate appearance in the fifth before being replaced in center field by Nasim Nuñez in the top of the sixth. Crews left the game due to a sore left side and lower back. He is expected to get an MRI on Wednesday.
Matt Olson hit his 10th home run for Atlanta, and Strider (0-2) completed 4 1/3 innings with 75 pitches in his second start, and first since straining his hamstring on April 16.
Keibert Ruiz doubled in Washington's first run, Luis García Jr. followed with an RBI single and Strider yielded the third run of the first inning on a wild pitch.
Nathaniel Lowe's seventh-inning sacrifice fly padded Washington's lead.
Left-hander Mitchell Parker (4-3) allowed three runs over 5 1/3 innings, and Cole Henry, Aaron Bummer and Jorge López bridged the gap to Kyle Finnegan, who worked a perfect ninth for his 15th save.
Key moment