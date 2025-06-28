Sports

Rooker, Kurtz homer off Schmidt to back Sears, lead Athletics over Yankees 7-0

The Associated Press
June 28, 2025 at 8:05PM

NEW YORK — Brent Rooker ended Clarke Schmidt's scoreless streak at 28 1/3 innings with a solo homer in the fourth inning, Nick Kurtz added a three-run drive in the sixth and the Athletics beat the New York Yankees 7-0 Saturday.

Former Yankee JP Sears (6-7) allowed two hits over 5 2/3 innings for the A's, who had lost five of six and entered a major league-worst 11-31 since May 13.

Jack Perkins, a 25-year-old right-hander who debuted last weekend, finished the three-hitter for his first big save and extended his scoreless streak to 6 1/3 innings. New York was shut out for the sixth time, two shy of its 2024 total.

Schmidt (4-4) had an extra day of rest after he threw a career-high 103 pitches over seven no-hit innings against Baltimore on June 21. He gave up four runs and four hits in six innings.

Rooker's fourth-inning homer on a hanging slider ended the longest scoreless streak by a Yankees starter since Don Larsen's 29 innings over 1957-58 and the longest within a season since Allie Reynolds' 30 in 1951, according to STATS.

Kurtz's homer, on a cutter, followed a pair of four-pitch walks and landed behind the right field short porch. Yankees pitchers walked five and four of those runners scored.

Yankees reliever Ian Hamilton appeared to take issue with Jacob Wilson after an inning-ending comebacker in the seventh, staring at the rookie. The reason was not clear.

Paul Goldschmidt's sixth-inning single ended an 0-for-20 slide. Aaron Judge twice flied to the warning track with men on.

Key moment

Catcher Austin Wells picked up Max Muncy's popped bunt in the eighth, rather than letting the ball roll foul, leading to a three-run inning that included Tyler Soderstrom's sacrifice fly and Austin Wynns' RBI single.

Key stat

Kurtz has 12 homers this season, including 11 in the rookie's past 22 games.

Up next

Yankees RHP Marcus Stroman (0-1, 11.57), makes his first start since April 11 in Sunday's series finale after being sidelined by left knee inflammation. Former Yankee RHP Luis Severino (2-8, 4.83) starts for the A's.

