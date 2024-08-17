ARLINGTON, Texas – Ronny Henriquez’s major-league career is playing out in thimble-sized portions, but like any employee hoping for more, he’s staying relentlessly positive, never allowing disappointment to sink in.
Twins
Twins righthander Ronny Henriquez relishes every moment in the majors he can get
Up with the Twins for the fourth time this season, Ronny Henriquez focuses on staying positive and helping his team on the mound.
The Dominican righthander is in the Twins’ bullpen for the fourth time this season, but knows his tenure here could end at any moment. After all, his first three visits this season lasted just one game apiece. And his most recent action as a Twin? He threw exactly one pitch, got Philadelphia’s Bryson Stott to pop up, and got sent back to St. Paul.
“It’s something I don’t control. Those are decisions I don’t make, and I respect them,” the 24-year-old Henriquez said through interpreter Mauricio Ortiz. “I always try to stay positive and keep working so the next time I get the call-up, I can be ready for it.”
Those call-ups are still a thrill, he said, even though he never gets to stick around.
“Every time Toby [Gardenhire, the Saints manager] tells me I’m going to the big leagues, I’m very happy,” Henriquez said. “Those are the things that make you happiest.”
This time, he’s getting to see what his life may have been like if the Rangers, who signed him as a 17-year-old in 2017, hadn’t included him in the Mitch Garver-for-Isiah Kiner-Falefa trade in 2022. He’ll likely pitch against his former team this weekend.
“Ronny gives us length. We were pitching a man short in the pen, which was fine for a day or two,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We needed some protection. And he can pitch in any type of role.”
He’s been called up twice to replace Louie Varland, in April and on Thursday, filled in for two days when Chris Paddack went on the injured list in June, and spent three days with the Twins when Kody Funderburk was hurt in July. He’s recorded 10 outs this season, three by strikeout, and hasn’t allowed a run.
But he’s not about to say out loud that someone with an 0.00 ERA should get a greater opportunity. “I always feel the same. I work hard every day, and every time I take the mound, I try to do what I know,” Henriquez said. “I’m good with that.”
Making injury progress
Carlos Correa ran full-speed on his right foot for the first time in a week on Thursday, and has been hitting and taking ground balls. It’s a positive step in his recovery from plantar fasciitis, said Nick Paparesta, the Twins head athletic trainer, but “we need to get him to where he’s comfortable running on a daily basis, not having soreness the next day.”
That’s why the Twins still cannot predict when their shortstop, who has now missed a month with the foot injury, will return.
“As you deal with these plantar fasciitis injuries, you realize these things drag on,” Paparesta said. “Once you see him out there running a lot, you’ll know we’re in a pretty good spot.”
Paparesta provided updates on a handful of other injuries. Among them:
• Dr. Neal ElAttrache, among the most prominent surgeons in sports, agreed with the Twins’ diagnosis of Joe Ryan’s injury: a Grade 2 strain of the teres major muscle in his shoulder, an injury that will sideline the righthander for several weeks and perhaps the remainder of the season.
• Brock Stewart’s shoulder surgery on Tuesday went as planned. Dr. Timothy Kremchek “went in and cleaned out the whole joint for him. They did a posterior capture release [to relieve] tightness in his internal rotation.”
• Byron Buxton’s hip injury appears to be caused by scar tissue from the similar injury he suffered in 2022, Paparesta said. “I would hope through the weekend, he’s going to feel a lot better” after a cortisone shot, he said. “He was able to do some exercises and work in the pool. He was having discomfort sitting, [which] would lead you to believe he needs a little time for the medications to kick in.”
• Brooks Lee will “probably start throwing [Saturday]. He’s swinging from the right side, which was fine, and we’ll get him swinging Monday from the left side,” depending on how his sore shoulder responds, Paparesta said.
• Reliever Justin Topa “had a little bit of elbow soreness after playing catch back-to-back days, so we’re going to slow him down a little bit more,” Paparesta said. “We don’t have an imminent date for his return.”
Etc.
• Starter Caleb Boushley struck out eight over six innings, allowing one run, but the Saints were 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position as Indianapolis won 3-2 for St. Paul’s seventh consecutive loss.
More from Twins
Up with the Twins for the fourth time this season, Ronny Henriquez focuses on staying positive and helping his team on the mound.