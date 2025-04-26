Ronaldo scores and leads Al-Nassr into AFC Champions Elite semifinals

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia — Cristiano Ronaldo led Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr to a 4-1 win over Yokohama F. Marinos of Japan in the quarterfinals of the AFC Champions League Elite on Saturday.
The 40-year-old scored his eighth goal of the tournament during a dominant first half performance in Jeddah, which is hosting all of the games in the tournament from the quarterfinal stage to the final on May 3.
In Wednesday's semifinal, Al-Nassr will take on Al-Sadd of Qatar or Kawasaki Frontale of Japan, who meet on Sunday.
Jhon Duran, signed for over $100 million from Aston Villa in January, opened the scoring from close range.
Four minutes later, Sadio Mane doubled Al-Nassr's lead, the former Liverpool forward firing home a fierce low shot from the left of the area.
There was still time before the break for Ronaldo to give Al-Nassr, looking for a first ever continental title, one foot in the last four. Goalkeeper Park Il-kyu spilled a shot from Marcelo Brozovic and Ronaldo, from close range, was on hand to score his 33rd goal of the season in all competitions.
Duran scored his second and Al-Nassr's fourth four minutes after the break, and Anderson Lopes grabbed a consolation for the five-time Japanese champion.
Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League rival Al-Ahli defeated Buriram United of Thailand 3-0.