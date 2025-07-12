Sports

Ronald Acuña Jr. replaced in Home Run Derby by Atlanta teammate and fellow All-Star Matt Olson

Ronald Acuña Jr. won't participate in the Home Run Derby, replaced Friday by Atlanta teammate and fellow All-Star Matt Olson.

The Associated Press
July 12, 2025 at 12:40AM

ATLANTA — Ronald Acuña Jr. won't participate in the Home Run Derby, replaced Friday by Atlanta teammate and fellow All-Star Matt Olson.

Acuña is a starting outfielder for the National League and still expected to play in the All-Star Game on his home field. Olson is a reserve infielder.

Instead of Acuña, Olson will try to become the first Atlanta player to win the Home Run Derby on Monday night. He could become the fourth to win at home. The All-Star Game is Tuesday night.

Olson competed in the 2021 derby while with the Athletics. He was eliminated in the first round. The 31-year-old entered the weekend with 17 homers this season.

The other scheduled participants are Brent Rooker, the first for the Athletics since Olson, along with Minnesota's Byron Buxton, Tampa Bay's Junior Caminero, Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the Yankees, Pittsburgh's Oneil Cruz, Seattle's Cal Raleigh and James Wood of Washington.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Dean Kremer pitches 7 shutout innings to lead Orioles past Marlins 5-2

Dean Kremer pitched seven innings of three-hit ball, Ryan O'Hearn and Ramón Laureano each had two RBIs and the surging Baltimore Orioles beat the Miami Marlins 5-2 on Friday night.

Sports

Rockies score winning run on wild pitch, snap a 3-game skid with a 3-2 victory over the Reds

Sports

Kelsey Mitchell scores 25 and the Fever use a 59-point second half to beat the Dream 99-82