SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Ron Ely, television's 'Tarzan' in the 1960s who was later thrust back into headlines with family tragedy, dies at 86.
Ron Ely, television's 'Tarzan' in the 1960s who was later thrust back into headlines with family tragedy, dies at 86
Ron Ely, television's 'Tarzan' in the 1960s who was later thrust back into headlines with family tragedy, dies at 86.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 23, 2024 at 10:00PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Parent company of WWE and UFC is buying Professional Bull Riders, On Location, and IMG in a $3.25 billion deal
Parent company of WWE and UFC is buying Professional Bull Riders, On Location, and IMG in a $3.25 billion deal.