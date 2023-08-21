Ron Capps joined an exclusive group by earning his 75th NHRA national event title at the NHRA Lucas Oil Nationals in Brainerd on Sunday.

Capps took over the top spot in the Funny Car standings with his victory. Antron Brown (Top Fuel) and Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) also collected pro titles at Brainerd International Raceway.

Capps, who earned the top spot in Funny Car qualifying on Saturday, won at BIR for the seventh time in his career, beating Robert Hight in the final. Capps had a time of 3.887 seconds to Hight's 3.900.

"First of all, 75 is crazy. I believe I just tied Pat Austin who is one of my heroes. He's one of the best drivers I've ever seen in person. I don't deserve this," Capps told NHRA.com.

Hight, celebrating his 54th birthday on Sunday, defeated his team owner John Force to advance to his 99th career Funny Car final.

Brown, who was only sixth-fastest in qualifying, earned his 73rd career victory, recording a 3.715 to defeat Leah Pruett's 3.757 in the final.

"We're just going to keep doing what we do," Brown told NHRA.com. "We keep Working hard and things are falling in falling in the right direction. My team is doing an incredible. Incredible job."

Glenn, the Pro Stock points leader, won for the fourth time this season but for the first time since May 21 outside Chicago, winning Sunday's final almost uncontested after Kyle Koretsky shook the tires and shut off his Camaro. Glenn recorded a 6.566 for his eighth career victory.

In the second round of eliminations, Koretsky beat Duluth native Greg Anderson, winning by .0067 seconds — approximately 2 feet.

Gophers soccer is 2-0

The Gophers soccer team scored two goals in each half and goalkeeper Megan Plaschko earned her 20th career shutout in a 4-0 victory over New Hampshire at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium.

Megan Nemec, Abi Frandsen, Sophia Boman and Jordy Rothwell scored for the Gophers (2-0). Nemec, a graduate transfer from Loyola (Ill.), scored in the fourth minute for her third goal in two games.

Frandsen and Rothwell both scored off corner kicks, while Boman converted on a penalty kick after being fouled in the box.