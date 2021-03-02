WASHINGTON — Sen. Mitt Romney said Monday that he was knocked unconscious in a fall over the weekend, but he was "doing better."
The Utah Republican said the accident happened when he was spending time with his grandchildren in Boston. He told reporters he was taken to a hospital and got stitches on his right eyebrow and lip.
"I had kind of a tough, tough weekend," Romney joked. "I went to CPAC — that was a problem."
Romney did not attend the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, over the weekend. The event was largely a celebration of former President Donald Trump. Romney was one of just seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump in his Senate impeachment trial last month.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
World
Pakistani PM to seek vote of trust from parliament this week
Pakistan's prime minister said Thursday he will seek a vote of confidence from the National Assembly this weekend to prove that he still has the support of majority lawmakers in the house despite the surprising and politically embarrassing defeat of his ruling party's key candidate in Senate elections.
World
Amnesty urges Egypt to probe forced disappearance of family
Amnesty International urged on Thursday Egyptian authorities to release a 29-year-old mother from custody after she went missing nearly two years ago together with her husband and toddler in what the group says was an act of forced disappearance.
Politics
The Latest: Pelosi says Guard should stay as long as needed
The Latest on a possible threat against the Capitol (all times local):
Politics
Court raises bar for some immigrants to avoid deportation
The Supreme Court on Thursday made it harder for longtime immigrants who have been convicted of a crime to avoid deportation.
Nation
Black women persevere to lead in Vermont despite harassment
Mia Schultz has watched three other Black women in Vermont resign from leadership posts in the mostly white state because of harassment and threats. She's also seen Black acquaintances move away from the progressive state that is home to Bernie Sanders and Ben & Jerry's ice cream because they felt unwelcomed.