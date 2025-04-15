Rome derby clashes likened to 'urban warfare' with 24 police officers injured

Serie A league judge Gerardo Mastrandrea on Tuesday announced that he would wait for a more comprehensive report about the clashes before deciding on any punishment for the clubs. But he did order fines of 6,000 euros ($6,800) for Roma and 4,000 euros ($4,500) for Lazio because supporters of the clubs threw flares toward the field during the game. Seven flares were reported from the Roma end and four from the Lazio end.