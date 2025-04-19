Romania's presidential election redo is a high-stakes test of its democracy following annulled vote

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania's presidential election redo next month will be a high-stakes test for the European Union member's democracy after last year's annulled vote triggered the country's deepest political crisis since 1989.
Romania's Constitutional Court annulled the election on Dec. 6 after the far-right outsider Calin Georgescu topped first-round polls. The decision followed allegations of electoral violations and a Russian campaign promoting Georgescu, who is now under investigation and barred from the rerun. Moscow has denied it meddled.
''What happened last year was very serious and ... at that time, completely anti-democratic,'' Elena Lasconi, who came second to enter the runoff last year and is participating in the new election, told The Associated Press. ''It was not justified, in my opinion.''
Once a communist state until the end of the Cold War, Romania has spent decades trying to build strong democratic institutions. But last year's annulled election shattered public trust — and it could take years to repair the damage.
''I think the public trust in political parties, in public institutions, in the state generally was quite low,'' says Septimius Parvu, coordinator of the electoral program at Expert Forum, a pro-democracy think-tank. ''This dislocated even more the trust. It created an earthquake which would … leave marks in the longer term on the trust in democracy.''
Many feel Romanian authorities have not sufficiently explained what happened last year, which has left voters to wonder "whether this will be the final election,'' Parvu added.
A fragmented political landscape
Complicating Lasconi's chances in the rerun, her Save Romania Union party, or USR, withdrew its support for her last week in favor of incumbent Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan, claiming he has a stronger chance of winning the presidency. Lasconi labeled colleagues who moved against her as ''coup plotters."