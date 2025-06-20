Romania's new president nominates center-right former mayor as prime minister

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania's new pro-Western president on Friday nominated a center-right former mayor to be prime minister, as the European Union and NATO member state seeks to usher in a new government to end a protracted political crisis that has gripped the nation since last year.
President Nicusor Dan nominated 56-year-old Ilie Bolojan of the center-right National Liberal Party, or PNL, after a fresh round of talks Friday following weeks of deliberations.
Bolojan previously served as acting president between February and May, when Dan decisively beat a hard-right opponent in a heated presidential election rerun. That closely watched vote came months after the previous election was annulled by a top court, which plunged Romania into a deep political crisis.
At the presidential Cotroceni Palace in the capital Bucharest, Dan said Bolojan is the ''most suitable person" for the job, which includes tackling a budget crisis.
''It is in Romania's interest for the Government to be supported by a solid majority, and the parties have understood this,'' Dan said. ''Romania's urgent priority is economic recovery, but ... you need a solid foundation."
The president's nomination will need to be approved by lawmakers.
A new government is expected to be comprised of the leftist Social Democratic Party, or PSD, the PNL, the reformist Save Romania Union party, and the small ethnic Hungarian UDMR party. The PSD has pushed for a power-sharing agreement that would see a rotation of the prime ministerial post.
After he was nominated, Bolojan said he's ''fully aware of the great responsibility'' the role will bring, and acknowledged it ''will not be an easy undertaking.''