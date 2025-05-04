Wires

Romania's hard-right nationalist George Simion on track to decisively win first round in presidential redo

Romania's hard-right nationalist George Simion on track to decisively win first round in presidential redo.

The Associated Press
May 4, 2025 at 8:02PM

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania's hard-right nationalist George Simion on track to decisively win first round in presidential redo.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Romania's hard-right nationalist George Simion on track to decisively win first round in presidential redo

Romania's hard-right nationalist George Simion on track to decisively win first round in presidential redo.

Wires

Harry Kane finally wins his first career title as Bayern Munich becomes Bundesliga champion

Wires

Brazilian police say they thwarted plot to bomb Lady Gaga concert in Rio