Romania's hard-right election frontrunner Simion seeks to capitalize on voters' discontent

BUCHAREST, Romania — Sitting at a desk inside Romania's sprawling Parliament building in the capital, presidential frontrunner George Simion accuses the current government of attacking democracy and says he is the only candidate who hasn't been tainted by holding power.
The 38-year-old leader of the hard-right nationalist Alliance for the Unity of Romanians, or AUR, won a landslide in Romania's first-round presidential election redo on Sunday and will face pro-Western reformist Nicusor Dan in a runoff on May 18.
He says his success proves that voters are ready for change, and insists that is what he represents. ''I am a person who was never in government, and was never partners with those who made this … coup d'etat against the will of the people," he told The Associated Press on Tuesday in an interview in the Palace of the Parliament building in Bucharest.
Romania's political landscape was shaken last year when a top court voided the previous election in which the far-right outsider Calin Georgescu topped the first round, following allegations of electoral violations and Russian interference, which Moscow has denied.
In March, Georgescu was barred from standing in the rerun election, and Simion emerged as the standard-bearer for the hard right. Distrust in the authorities remains widespread, especially among those who voted for Georgescu, a sizable electorate that Simion has sought to tap into.
Political turmoil and discontented voters
Sunday's vote underscored strong anti-establishment sentiment among voters and signaled a shift from traditional mainstream parties. It also renewed the political uncertainty that has gripped the European Union and NATO member country.
''The Romanians are upset,'' Simion said, "It's not every day in a European Union member state you have annulled elections — Romanians want a change, and I represent change.''