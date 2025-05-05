Romania's hard-right candidate will face a pro-EU reformist in presidential runoff

BUCHAREST, Romania — After decisively winning the most votes in Romania's first-round presidential election redo, hard-right nationalist George Simion will face a pro-Western reformist in a pivotal runoff in two weeks that could reshape the European Union and NATO member country's geopolitical direction.
Simion, the 38-year-old leader of the Alliance for the Unity of Romanians, or AUR, far outpaced all other candidates in the polls with 40.96% of the vote, according to official electoral data, after all votes were counted from Sunday's election. In second place was reformist Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan with 20.99%.
The runoff will be held on May 18 between the two staunchly anti-establishment candidates but ideological opposites, who have made their political careers railing against Romania's old political class.
Dan, a 55-year-old mathematician and former anti-corruption activist who founded the Save Romania Union party (USR) in 2016, ran on a pro-EU ticket, told the media early Monday that ''a difficult second round lies ahead, against an isolationist candidate.''
''This was a democratic process that Romania needed … this won't be a debate between individuals, it will be a debate between a pro-Western direction for Romania and an anti-Western one,'' he said. ''I call on all Romanians to be part of this battle, and I am optimistic that we will win.''
In third place was the governing coalition's joint candidate, Crin Antonescu, with 20.07%, and behind him Victor Ponta, a former prime minister from 2012-2015, with 13% of the vote, while Elena Lasconi, who came second in last year's first round ballot, only obtained about 2.6%.
Final turnout stood at 9.57 million people — or 53.2% of eligible voters, according to data from the electoral authorities.
Last year's election was annulled after the far-right outsider Calin Georgescu topped the first round, following allegations of electoral violations and Russian interference, which Moscow has denied.