Romania's Constitutional Court asks for recount of votes from first round in presidential race

Romania's Constitutional Court asks for recount of votes from first round in presidential race.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 28, 2024 at 1:13PM

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania's Constitutional Court asks for recount of votes from first round in presidential race.

