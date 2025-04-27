Romanians confront a deluge of online disinformation ahead of a presidential election rerun

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romanians are confronting a deluge of online disinformation ahead of a fraught presidential election redo next week, including ominous claims that the NATO member country is surging toward ''imminent war'' with Russia.
The campaign, attributed to unidentified anti-government and pro-Russian actors, underscores how large social media platforms can be exploited to fuel distrust and spin anti-Western narratives.
It's also a somber lesson for other democracies across the European Union.
What happened in Romania?
Romania's political landscape was shaken last November when Calin Georgescu, a little-known, far-right populist, won the most votes in the first round of the presidential election, advancing to the runoff against reformist Elena Lasconi of the progressive Save Romania Union party.
Soon, allegations emerged of electoral violations and a Russian campaign promoting Georgescu, following declassified intelligence showing a highly-sophisticated, coordinated campaign via TikTok. Moscow denied it meddled.
Romania's Constitutional Court then annulled the vote and ordered a redo.
Georgescu, who has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin and criticized NATO and the EU, is now under criminal investigation. In March, he was barred from running in the May 4 election redo, prompting chaos on the streets of Romania's capital, Bucharest, as his incensed supporters staged protests that descended into violence.