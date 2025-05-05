BUCHAREST, Romania — Romanian PM announces resignation after coalition joint candidate's failure in presidential race redo.
Romanian PM announces resignation after coalition joint candidate's failure in presidential race redo
Romanian PM announces resignation after coalition joint candidate's failure in presidential race redo.
The Associated Press
May 5, 2025 at 4:21PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
San Diego officials say three people were killed, four were injured and nine are missing after a boat capsized
San Diego officials say three people were killed, four were injured and nine are missing after a boat capsized.