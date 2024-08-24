Romanian authorities tow vehicles from Andrew Tate's home after new human trafficking allegations

The Tate brothers appeared on Thursday at a Bucharest court as prosecutors sought to remand them in custody. But a judge denied that request and placed Andrew Tate under house and Tristan Tate under judicial control, which typically involves restricting contact with certain people and having to periodically report to the police. The brothers' spokesperson, Mateea Petrescu, said that the Tates firmly deny all allegations against them and ''remain steadfast in proving their innocence.''