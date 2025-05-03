Romania set to vote in critical presidential rerun with a MAGA-style nationalist in the forefront

BUCHAREST, Romania — As Romanians vote Sunday in one of the European Union member's most important elections in decades, MAGA-style hard-right nationalist George Simion says it's his duty to restore democracy and the will of the people after the previous vote was annulled.
Romania's political landscape was upended last year when a top court voided the previous election after the far-right outsider Calin Georgescu topped first-round polls. The decision followed allegations of electoral violations and a Russian campaign promoting Georgescu, who is now under investigation and barred from Sunday's redo. Moscow has denied it meddled.
''We didn't go from communism to democracy in 1989,'' Simion, the 38-year-old leader of the hard-right nationalist Alliance for the Unity of Romanians, told The Associated Press. ''The Romanian people lived the lie that we are a democratic country.''
Eleven candidates are vying for the presidency in Sunday's vote, which is expected to go to a May 18 runoff. The presidential role carries a five-year term and significant decision-making powers in national security and foreign policy.
A communist state until the end of the Cold War, Romania has spent decades trying to build strong democratic institutions. But last year's failed election plunged the EU and NATO member country into unprecedented political turmoil.
''They voted for the change, and they were not allowed to make this change,'' said Simion, who came fourth in last year's race and later backed Georgescu. ''I'm running again as a duty towards democracy, toward the constitutional order, to restore the rule of law, to restore the will of the Romanian people.''
MAGA-style populism paves way to runoff
While data from local surveys should be taken with caution, a median of polls suggests Simion will enter the runoff, likely pitting him against incumbent Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan, or the governing coalition's candidate, Crin Antonescu.