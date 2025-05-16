Romania braces for crossroads presidential runoff viewed as a choice between East or West

BUCHAREST, Romania — As Romania braces for a high-stakes presidential runoff this weekend between two starkly different candidates, 25-year-old medical resident Alexandra Bejinariu is anxious about which direction her European Union nation will choose in the closely watched vote.
Like many voters, the young medic views Sunday's ballot between hard-right nationalist frontrunner George Simion and pro-Western reformist and incumbent Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan as a choice for the country's geopolitical future.
It's a choice between ''East or West,'' she told The Associated Press in Bucharest. ''It has divided my family, my relatives, my friends,'' she said.
Romania is gripped by a deep political crisis after a top court voided the previous election in which the far-right outsider Calin Georgescu topped the first round, following allegations of electoral violations and Russian interference, which Moscow has denied.
A nation divided by election crisis
Deep societal divisions have been exposed during Romania's chaotic election cycle, and Bejinariu said she fears that a Simion presidency would undermine Romania's long-standing Western alliances. ''I think it's a big risk,'' she said.
''It has to change, but I don't know in what direction it will change," she added. "I hope that our future will be good … it really gives me anxiety this election."
After coming fourth in last year's canceled race, Simion, the 38-year-old leader of the Alliance for the Unity of Romanians, or AUR, backed Georgescu who was banned in March from standing in the redo. Simion then surged to frontrunner in the May 4 rerun after becoming the standard-bearer for the hard right.