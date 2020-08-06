Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath is sticking with Hassani Dotson for injured Romain Metanire at starting right back and Jacori Hayes starting for Kevin Molino in tonight’s MLS is Back tournament semifinal against Orlando City in Orlando city.

Molino and Metanire both are recovering from hamstring injuries, Molino a little further ahead than Metanire.

Both have been designated as substitutes available off the bench tonight for a team that remains the only unbeaten MLS team this season: 2-0 in two March regular-season games and 3-0-2 in tournament games.

According to a tweet not long ago by Washington Post soccer writer Steven Goff, tonight’s game start has been delayed from 7:09 pm Central time to 7:23 pm because of storms rumbling through central Florida this afternoon and evening.

ESPN2 is carrying tonight’s game.

Don’t forget: A place in Tuesday’s tournament final against Portland is at stake on a night when Heath and Molino both face their former Orlando City club.

Here’s your MNUFC lineup for tonight:

Lod Amarilla Finlay

Hayes Alonso Gregus

Gasper Boxall Aja Dotson

Miller

The subs: Metanire, Molino, Ranjitsingh, Emmings, Kallman, Musa, Hairston, Edwards, Toye, Schoenfeld.