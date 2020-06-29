A motorist has died after his pickup rolled over north of the Twin Cities, authorities said.

The crash occurred late Friday about 4 miles west of Cambridge on County Road 1, just north of Hwy. 95, according to the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office.

Randy Heineman, 59, of Cambridge, was thrown from the pickup and declared dead at the scene by emergency responders, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities didn’t say why the pickup left the road.