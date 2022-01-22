ATHENS, Ohio — Ryan Rollins had 25 points as Toledo beat Ohio 87-69 on Friday night.
RayJ Dennis had 18 points for Toledo (15-4, 7-1 Mid-American Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Setric Millner Jr. added 17 points. JT Shumate had 13 points.
Jason Carter had 19 points for the Bobcats (14-3, 5-1), whose nine-game winning streak ended. Mark Sears added 14 points. Ben Vander Plas had 12 points.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
