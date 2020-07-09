The Rolling Stones will release a new version of their 1973 album "Goats Head Soup" featuring three unheard tracks, including one featuring Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page.
The band announced on Thursday that the release on Sept. 4 will include a four-disc CD and vinyl box set editions that includes 10 bonus tracks, including outtakes and alternative versions.
Page appears on a song called "Scarlet," and the Stones also released a video for one of the unheard songs, called "Criss Cross."
"Goats Head Soup" features one of the band's well known acoustic ballads, "Angie."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Meet the shop dogs of Minneapolis
From Monty the miniature schnauzer to Ruby, the chocolate Lab, these doggies in the window perform a valuable service for their owners and customers.
Home & Garden
More Twin Citians are opting to live in the shadow of suburban shopping malls
Luxury apartments close to restaurants, gyms and stores are springing up in empty parking lots.
National
AP FACT CHECK: If he's said it once, he's said it 100 times
If saying things 100 times could make them true, President Donald Trump's account of how the U.S. is doing with the coronavirus would be true.
Variety
Pandemic leads 7-Eleven to forgo free Slurpees on 7-11
The coronavirus pandemic has taken away another summertime tradition in the U.S.: There will be no free Slurpees at 7-Elevens on Saturday — July 11 — to hail a date that doubles as an abbreviation of the convenience store chain's name.
Variety
Johns Hopkins sues to block rule on international students
Johns Hopkins University has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the Trump administration's decision to make international students leave the U.S. if they intend to take classes entirely online starting this fall.