POP/ROCK

Rolling Stones featuring Stevie Wonder and Lady Gaga, "Sweet Sounds of Heaven"

The absolute high point of "Hackney Diamonds," the first album of new Rolling Stones songs since 2005, is "Sweet Sounds of Heaven." It starts as a loose, gospelly song that just happens to have Stevie Wonder on keyboards; soon, Lady Gaga arrives to trade vocals with — and spur on — Mick Jagger. Horns come in to push the song to a grand finale, but apparently no one wants to let it end, and what sounds like a spontaneous studio jam lifts the song to another peak. Even in this digital era, it feels analog.

JON PARELES, New York Times

PinkPantheress, "Mosquito"

The latest single from the British pop star is a sugary confection with a gothic edge. "I just had a dream I was dead, and I only cared 'cause I was taken from you," she sings in her signature lilt, hopscotching across a skittish beat. Produced with Greg Kurstin, the track retains the dreamy charm of PinkPantheress' homespun bedroom-pop but adds a glittery sheen.

LINDSAY ZOLADZ, New York Times

The National, "Smoke Detector"

The National ends "Laugh Track," its surprise-release second album of 2023, with "Smoke Detector," an eight-minute live recording that's a spiral of desperation. The lyrics work through free associations, promises and pleas — "Why don't you lay here and listen to distant sirens with me?" — while the band circles obsessively through four chords, falling and rising, with its guitars tangling and seething, gnashing and wailing. "You don't know how much I love you, do you?" singer Matt Berninger eventually asks, already knowing the sad answer.

JON PARELES, New York Times

LATIN

Becky G featuring Chiquis, "Cuidadito"

Becky G, an American singer with Mexican roots, has racked up millions of streams with hits in pop styles from across the Americas. On most of her new album, "Esquinas," she latches onto the rising popularity of regional Mexican music, reviving ballads by Vicente Fernández, the revered Mexican ranchera songwriter, and collaborating with current regional Mexican hitmakers including Peso Pluma, Yahritza y Su Esencia and, on "Cuidadito" ("Be Careful"), the Mexican singer Chiquis. In a bouncy duet, they detail the kind of revenge they're ready to take on a husband seen with another woman the night before: no breakfast, slashed tires, eviction. Spoiler: It was just a dream, but he's been warned.

JON PARELES, New York Times

