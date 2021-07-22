Minnesota fans finally know when they can get their rocks off with the Rolling Stones again.

The Stones announced an Oct. 24 stop at U.S. Bank Stadium as part of 13 mostly rescheduled U.S. dates on their sidelined No Filter Tour.

Tickets for the original 2020 date — postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic — will be honored at the new date, which falls on a Sunday night. More tickets to the concert are also on sale now via Ticketmaster starting at $66 for 300-level upper-bowl seats on up to $496 for reserved floor.

Minneapolis now falls about halfway through the band's rescheduled itinerary, in which several cities from the 2020 run had to be canceled. The tour will now kick off Oct. 4 in Pittsburgh and winds down Nov. 20 in Austin, Texas. A special stop in New Orleans was added on Oct. 13 as part of the city's Jazz & Heritage Festival, where the band had to cancel in 2019 when Mick Jagger had to have heart surgery.

Jagger's heart seems to be fully into performing now, based on a statement issued with the new dates.

"I'm so excited to get back on the stage again and want to thank everyone for their patience," the singer said.

Guitarist Keith Richards' provided comment read, "We're back on the road! See you there!"

The Stones last played in Minnesota in 2015 at TCF Bank Stadium. During the COVID-19 lockdown, the band released "Living in a Ghost Town," one of supposedly many songs they had been working on, but clearly one that fit the headlines of the moment. Their last album of new tunes was 2005's "A Bigger Bang," when Charlie Watts was still in his 60s. The drummer became the first octogenarian in the band with his birthday last month.