A good soundbar will enhance the sound profile of your TV and consolidate the number of boxes on your TV cabinet. Voice assistants, music streaming and even video streaming are features you can expect from the best soundbars out there. Soundbars of good quality start at about $130.

It's worth noting that there are considerable differences between a smart soundbar and a smart TV. Smart TVs come with onboard streaming apps. On the other hand, a smart soundbar usually means the speaker has an onboard voice assistant — usually either Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. The main exceptions here are the Roku Streambar and Streambar Pro (previously the Smart Soundbar), which do have streaming apps and an optional always-on assistant.

If you're looking for an all-in-one streaming speaker and voice assistant, here's the best smart soundbar model CNET has tested.

Roku Streambar

Best smart soundbar

CNET TAKE: The compact Roku Streambar ($129) plugs into your TV's HDMI ARC port and works as both a 4K streamer and a soundbar. We've found the Streambar easy to set up, and it sounds good for the size, particularly with dialogue. To make the soundbar truly smart, the $30 Voice Remote Pro adds an always-on voice assistant that's handy for finding new shows, and even the remote itself.

Pros:

• Compact and easy to set up

• Affordable

• Excellent dialogue reproduction

• Tried-and-true Roku experience

Cons:

• Lacks bass in movies and music

