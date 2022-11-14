ST. PAUL, Minn. — Andrew Rohde scored 20 points as St. Thomas beat Saint Francis (BKN) 84-48 on Sunday night.
Rohde also had six assists for the Tommies (2-1). Kendall Blue scored 15 points and added five assists. Riley Miller was 4 of 8 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.
The Terriers (1-2) were led by Josiah Harris, who recorded 12 points and 16 rebounds. Tedrick Wilcox Jr. added 10 points and two steals for Saint Francis (BKN).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Russell, Towns help Timberwolves hold off Cavaliers 129-124
The Timberwolves needed everything they got from D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns to hold off Cleveland and Darius Garland, who scored 51.
Wild
San Jose score twice in third period, win 3-2 shootout victory over Wild
Filip Gustavsson had 35 saves but it wasn't enough as the Sharks scored two third period goals before winning the shootout in five rounds.
Sports
Pavelski, Oettinger lead Stars over Flyers 5-1
Joe Pavelski scored a goal and added two assists and Jake Oettinger recorded 37 saves to lead the Dallas Stars to a 5-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.
Sports
Brown's 14 lead Louisiana over East Tennessee State 81-77
— Jordan Brown scored 14 points as Louisiana beat East Tennessee State 81-77 on Sunday night.
Sports
Wizards earn 4th straight victory, 102-92 over Grizzlies
Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points and Deni Avdija added 21 to lead the Washington Wizards to their fourth straight victory, 102-92 over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night.