POCATELLO, Idaho — Andrew Rohde's 19 points helped St. Thomas defeat Idaho State 76-70 on Saturday night.
Rohde shot 7 of 11 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line for the Tommies (8-4). Riley Miller scored 19 points while finishing 3 of 6 from 3-point range and 10 for 10 from the line. Ahjany Lee shot 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.
The Bengals (3-8) were led by Brayden Parker, who recorded 28 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. Miguel Tomley added 13 points for Idaho State. In addition, Austin Smellie had nine points and four assists.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
