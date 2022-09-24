STARKVILLE, Miss. — Will Rogers threw for 406 yards and tied a school record with six touchdown passes on Saturday as Mississippi State bounced back from a loss with a 45-14 win over Bowling Green.

After having a more balanced attack than normal for most of the first two games, the Air Raid returned for Mike Leach's team against the Falcons. Rogers was 38-of-49 passing, finding 12 different receivers.

It was the third time this season Rogers completed at least 78% of his passes. The six touchdowns tied his own school record that he set a season ago. He also reached 400 yards for the seventh time in his three seasons.

Caleb Ducking had seven catches for a career-high 96 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs (3-1). Lideatrick "Tulu" Griffin had five catches for 54 yards and a touchdown and added another 70 yards on two kick returns.

Bowling Green was without starting quarterback Matt McDonald, who was out for an unspecified reason. In his place, Camden Orth went 17-of-28 for 172 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. The Falcons (1-3) were outgained 462-246 and had just 45 rushing yards.

Nathaniel Watson led the MSU defense with his 10 tackles.

Bowling Green was also without coach Scot Loeffler because of "a personal health matter," the school said Friday. The school gave no details about Loeffler's condition, but did say he was expected to return to the sideline for the Falcons' next game against Akron on Oct. 1.

Mississippi State struggled on the offensive side of the ball against LSU last week and let a potential big road win slip away. Saturday was a chance to get back in a groove with a key stretch on the way that includes back-to-back SEC teams at home in Texas A&M and Arkansas.

Mississippi State hosts Texas A&M on October 1 while Bowling Green travels to Akron.

