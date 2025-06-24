Rogers shuts down Rangers and Holliday hits a three-run homer in Orioles' 6-0 win

Rogers — the 13th overall pick in 2017 — was the runner-up to the Reds' Jonathan India for NL Rookie of the Year in 2021 after going 7-8 with a 2.64 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 133 innings. He had a 7-24 record with the Marlins after that before they traded him to Baltimore in July for Connor Norby and Kyle Stowers.