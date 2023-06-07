ST. CLOUD — A 24-year-old Rogers man was sentenced to 180 days in jail for breaking into a mosque and vandalizing it last fall.

Logan O. Smith was charged with one felony count of second-degree burglary after he and 26-year-old Victoria C. Veliz of New Hope were shown on surveillance video entering the building near the St. Cloud State campus just after 1 a.m. on Sept. 8.

According to court records, Smith and Veliz damaged an exterior door to enter the mosque, then proceeded to wreck interior doors and furniture. The pair also cut into an office ceiling, broke the handle on a foot-washing station and left behind beer cans, cigarette butts and bloody paper towels, according to documents.

A card left behind with information about a St. Cloud hotel led police to the pair, who were arrested in their room a few hours after the break-in. Police found two Qur'ans in the room and Veliz told police she and Smith went out to "explore" and decided to go inside a "scary church," court documents state.

Smith pleaded not guilty in January but amended the plea to guilty in February. On Monday, a Stearns County judge sentenced him to 180 days in jail, staggered to three 60-day increments, followed by 10 years of probation. He also received a 39-month prison sentence but it was stayed by the judge, so Smith won't go to prison unless he violates the terms of his probation.

Smith's lawyer, Stacy Lundeen, asked the judge for a downward departure from the maximum penalty. In a motion requesting probation, Lundeen said the break-in was fueled by "the fog of drugs and immature narcissism" and not hatred toward Muslims.

Mohayadin Mohamed, president of the Islamic Center of St. Cloud shows video as two suspects broke into the Islamic Center of St. Cloud in September 2022.

Lundeen said Smith, who has been previously convicted of two felonies for drug possession, has "thrown himself" into recovery efforts and has maintained sobriety and employment since the break-in.

Mohayadin Mohamed, president of the Islamic Center, said he has previously seen minor vandalism at mosques such as broken windows, but this incident sparked fear in the community.

"This was different because they majorly damaged the mosque building and desecrated the scriptures," Mohamed said. The mosque, which opened in 2007, is one of five operated by the Islamic Center of St. Cloud.

The damage has been repaired and things are now back to normal, Mohamed said Wednesday.

Veliz was also charged with one felony count of second-degree burglary. Her case is still going through the court system.