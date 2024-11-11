Roger Penske closes nearly perfect motorsports season with 3rd consecutive NASCAR championship

And there it is, the part about nothing ever being perfect. Penske can still find a shortfall in this otherwise impeccable season that saw the organization win its 100th Cup Series race with Ford; a 20th Indianapolis 500 win; a second career sweep of front row qualifying at Indy; the 100th sports car win and 100th sports car pole for the organization; Logano becoming just the 10th driver in NASCAR history to win three or more titles, and crew chief Paul Wolfe, with 41 victories, now the winningest active team leader in the Cup Series.