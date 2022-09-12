SEATTLE — Julio Rodriguez and Eugenio Suarez each hit their second home run of the game, connecting in the ninth inning and rallying the Seattle Mariners over the Atlanta Braves 8-7 on Sunday.

The Braves trailed 6-2 going into the ninth, but Michael Harris II and Robbie Grossman hit two-out homers during a five-run comeback.

Down 7-6, the Mariners tied it when Rodriguez hit his 25th home run with one out off Kenley Jansen (5-2). With two outs, Suarez hit his 30th homer to win it.

The Mariners moved into a tie with Tampa Bay for the top AL wild-card spot.

Atlanta fell to 1 1/2 games behind the New York Mets in the NL East after losing its second in a row. The Braves had taken sole possession of first place on Friday after winning the series opener.

Harris led off the eighth with a home run that got Atlanta within 6-2.

In the ninth, Seattle reliever Diego Castillo walked the first two batters, then a groundout and a strikeout had the Braves facing their final out. Harris worked the count full before hitting a slider to right field for his 18th homer.

Paul Sewald (4-4) then relieved and gave up a single to pinch-hitter Eddie Rosario and Grossman's go-ahead homer.

The Mariners took the early lead with a strong performance by Seattle starter Marco Gonzales, who didn't give up a hit until Austin Riley's 36th homer in the fourth. Gonzales allowed two hits over six innings.

Braves starter Jake Odorizzi was chased in the fourth, his shortest outing since April 20, when he was with the Astros and gave up six runs in just 2/3 of an inning. Odorizzi allowed four runs on five hits against Seattle.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: 2B Vaughn Grissom had a scary moment in the third inning, when he collided with RF Grossman on a high pop fly into shallow right. After Grossman made the catch, Grissom stayed on the ground holding his right leg. Trainers and his teammates gathered around before Grissom eventually jogged off the field and remained in the game.

Mariners: OF Mitch Haniger left the game in the sixth inning with lower back tightness. … 1B Ty France didn't start. France, who missed four games after jamming his left wrist in late July, is still bothered at times on swing and misses, manager Scott Servais said. With an off day Monday, Servais said this was a good opportunity to let France rest the wrist. France pinch-hit in the ninth and fouled out.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Spencer Strider (10-4, 2.69 ERA) opens a three-game series at San Francisco on Monday. Strider has won three straight starts and his last four decisions.

Mariners: RHP Logan Gilbert (12-5, 3.23) will start Tuesday at home against the Padres. Gilbert threw six scoreless innings against the White Sox in his last start.

