NEWARK, N.J. — Juan Felix Rodriguez had 16 points and six rebounds as Stony Brook topped NJIT 56-44 on Sunday.
Frankie Policelli had 11 points for Stony Brook (7-7, 5-3 America East Conference). Mouhamadou Gueye added 14 rebounds.
Both teams set season lows for scoring in the first half when Stony Brook took a 21-13 lead.
Dylan O'Hearn had 12 points for the Highlanders (5-7, 4-6).
NJIT defeated Stony Brook 74-65 on Saturday.
