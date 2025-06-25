Rodríguez sacrifice fly in 9th lifts Mariners over Twins 6-5 for 8th win in 11 games

Duran (4-3) hit Jorge Polanco with one out and pinch-runner Dylan Moore moved to third on Cole Young's single. Duran hit J.P. Crawford, loading the bases, and Rodríguez followed with a drive to deep right field that brought home Moore and moved Young to third. The Twins intentionally walked big league home run leader Cal Raleigh to reload the bases, and Duran struck out Randy Arozarena.